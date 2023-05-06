AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vehicles, other auctionable goods: FTO directs FBR to strictly follow auction rules

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to strictly follow the auction rules to facilitate bidders, who intended to participate in Customs auctions of vehicles and other auctionable goods.

In this regard, the FTO has issued an order here on Friday. According to the FTO’s order, briefly, the complainant was against the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, Quetta for not providing sufficient time to the prospective buyers to inspect the auctionable items.

The complainant stated that the Directorate of I&I-Customs, Quetta uploads the auction list in haste on FBR website just one day before the auction. Further added that the details of the auction should be issued at least one week before the auction as per legal requirement, so that the bidders have enough time to participate in the auction and to satisfactorily check the auctionable

goods including vehicles.

The complainant prayed that the Directorate may be instructed to ensure adequate display of the goods, vehicles and foodstuff prior to auction, so as to save the

bidders from any possible loss. The complaint was referred for comments to the secretary, Revenue Division.

The Directorate stated that the uploaded lists meant for auctions

which it was evident from the record that the complaint had been filed on 16.02.2023 before the next auction which was to be scheduled on 28.02.2023. The FTO’s findings had transpired that auction schedule for 14.02.2023 was conveyed to the chief (FATE) FBR, Islamabad vide director I&I, Quetta’s letter No. 1(1) DCI/Auction/QAI 2021/265 dated 13.02.2023. This was done one day before the auction. This lends credence to the grievance of the complainant that

prospective bidders ample time for inspecting the goods, vehicles and the foodstuff, as they require time to firm up their mind in order to offer bids during auction. This is tantamount to maladministration in terms of Section 2(3) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000.

Accordingly, the FTO has recommended FBR to direct the Director General, Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, Islamabad to issue written instructions to his subordinate directorates including the Directorate of I&I-Customs, Quetta to strictly adhere to the auction rules provided in Chapter-V of the Customs Rules, 2001, issued vide SRO 450(1)12001 dated 18.06.2001 especially Rule 58(4), Rule 61(b),(c) & (d) and Rule 65(a),the FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR vehicles FTO Customs auctions

Comments

1000 characters

Vehicles, other auctionable goods: FTO directs FBR to strictly follow auction rules

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories