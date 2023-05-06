Vehicles, other auctionable goods: FTO directs FBR to strictly follow auction rules

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to strictly follow the auction rules to facilitate bidders, who intended to participate in Customs auctions of vehicles and other auctionable goods.

In this regard, the FTO has issued an order here on Friday. According to the FTO’s order, briefly, the complainant was against the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, Quetta for not providing sufficient time to the prospective buyers to inspect the auctionable items.

The complainant stated that the Directorate of I&I-Customs, Quetta uploads the auction list in haste on FBR website just one day before the auction. Further added that the details of the auction should be issued at least one week before the auction as per legal requirement, so that the bidders have enough time to participate in the auction and to satisfactorily check the auctionable

goods including vehicles.

The complainant prayed that the Directorate may be instructed to ensure adequate display of the goods, vehicles and foodstuff prior to auction, so as to save the

bidders from any possible loss. The complaint was referred for comments to the secretary, Revenue Division.

The Directorate stated that the uploaded lists meant for auctions

which it was evident from the record that the complaint had been filed on 16.02.2023 before the next auction which was to be scheduled on 28.02.2023. The FTO’s findings had transpired that auction schedule for 14.02.2023 was conveyed to the chief (FATE) FBR, Islamabad vide director I&I, Quetta’s letter No. 1(1) DCI/Auction/QAI 2021/265 dated 13.02.2023. This was done one day before the auction. This lends credence to the grievance of the complainant that

prospective bidders ample time for inspecting the goods, vehicles and the foodstuff, as they require time to firm up their mind in order to offer bids during auction. This is tantamount to maladministration in terms of Section 2(3) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000.

Accordingly, the FTO has recommended FBR to direct the Director General, Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, Islamabad to issue written instructions to his subordinate directorates including the Directorate of I&I-Customs, Quetta to strictly adhere to the auction rules provided in Chapter-V of the Customs Rules, 2001, issued vide SRO 450(1)12001 dated 18.06.2001 especially Rule 58(4), Rule 61(b),(c) & (d) and Rule 65(a),the FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023