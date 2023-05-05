FTO launches helpline to guide, facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) office on Thursday launched helpline to guide and facilitate the aggrieved taxpayers.

The Office of the FTO has been endeavouring for redressing grievances of the aggrieved tax-payers occurring as a result of maladministration of the tax functionaries of Revenue Division (FBR).

The grievance redressal mechanism of the Federal Tax Ombudsman provides speedy and free of cost relief to the aggrieved taxpayers, In this regard, the FTO secretariat has launched a public awareness campaign with the approval of Government of Pakistan to reach out the existing and prospective taxpayers for building their confidence to fulfil their national obligation by paying due taxes in national exchequer.

The secretariat has developed and launched CMIS software for the convenience of taxpayers. The communication with the complainants through short code SMS service has also been initiated.

In this regard, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved the mobile short code 9386 and also developed a monitoring dashboard aided with graphical representations of data for the Hon’ble FTO to monitor daily progress in CMIS. The developed Android mobile application is available on Google Play Store.

