AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FTO launches helpline to guide, facilitate taxpayers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) office on Thursday launched helpline to guide and facilitate the aggrieved taxpayers.

The Office of the FTO has been endeavouring for redressing grievances of the aggrieved tax-payers occurring as a result of maladministration of the tax functionaries of Revenue Division (FBR).

The grievance redressal mechanism of the Federal Tax Ombudsman provides speedy and free of cost relief to the aggrieved taxpayers, In this regard, the FTO secretariat has launched a public awareness campaign with the approval of Government of Pakistan to reach out the existing and prospective taxpayers for building their confidence to fulfil their national obligation by paying due taxes in national exchequer.

The secretariat has developed and launched CMIS software for the convenience of taxpayers. The communication with the complainants through short code SMS service has also been initiated.

In this regard, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved the mobile short code 9386 and also developed a monitoring dashboard aided with graphical representations of data for the Hon’ble FTO to monitor daily progress in CMIS. The developed Android mobile application is available on Google Play Store.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA FBR taxpayers government of pakistan FTO

Comments

1000 characters

FTO launches helpline to guide, facilitate taxpayers

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

PFMA for procuring wheat from open market

PTI to put up show in support of CJP tomorrow

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Passco: PAC seeks wheat data

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

PM directs PD, KP to assess potential of hydrocarbon seepages

Read more stories