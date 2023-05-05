AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
Microsoft expands AI access to public

AFP Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Thursday expanded public access to its generative artificial intelligence programs, despite fears that tech firms are rushing ahead too quickly with potentially dangerous technology.

The AI-enhanced features of the company’s Bing search engine and Edge internet browser are now open for anyone to use, Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president, said in a blog post.

“This means that it will now be easier than ever for everyone to try the new Bing and Edge by simply signing into Bing with your Microsoft Account,” Mehdi said.

The services have been enhanced with the ability to work with images as well as text, and Microsoft intends to add video to the mix, according to the executive.

A Bing “Image Creator” was recently integrated into its AI chatbot’s repertoire, allowing it to generate visual, as well as written, content, Mehdi said.

“We are expanding Image Creator to all languages in Bing,” he added.

“So now you can create images in your native language.”

Risks from AI include its potential uses for fraud, with voice clones, deep-fake videos and convincing written messages.

A range of experts in March urged a pause in the development of powerful AI systems to allow time to make sure they are safe.

Their open letter, signed by more than 1,000 people, including billionaire Elon Musk and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, was prompted by generative AI technology from Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI.

“AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity,” the letter read.

