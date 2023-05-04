AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BAFL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.2%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
DGKC 49.06 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.34%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.73%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HUBC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.24%)
KAPCO 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 77.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PAEL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 107.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.32%)
UNITY 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,292 Increased By 13 (0.3%)
BR30 14,976 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
KSE100 42,296 Increased By 207.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 33 (0.21%)
Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 10:14am
Oil prices recovered slightly on Thursday but were unable to claw back the more than 9% decline in the previous three days as demand concerns in major consumers overrode signals that the US may pause its interest rates increases.

Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.50 a barrel by 0257 GMT.

Since Friday, however, Brent has dropped more than 9% and earlier on Thursday fell to as low as $71.28.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2 cents, to $68.62 a barrel.

WTI dropped almost 11% from Friday to Wednesday’s close and earlier on Thursday fell to as low as $63.64.

Prices have plunged this week amid signs of weak manufacturing growth in China, the world’s largest oil importer, and after the US, the world’s biggest oil user, raised interest rates to their highest since 2007 on Wednesday, which threatens future economic growth there.

Still, with some positive growth in the US services sector and expectations that output cuts by major producers that started this month will limit supply, investors and analysts are buying back into the market.

“Oil is starting to find some support as all the bad supply and demand news has been priced in,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

While the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point as expected, it signaled it may pause further increases to give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures and wait for clarity over the dispute over raising the US debt ceiling.

The collapse of the third US bank since March, spurred by their inability to manage rising interest rates, has also weighed overall financial markets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, started voluntary output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day at the beginning of this month and those are expected to support the market going forward into the summer peak demand period.

Oil falls 4% to five-week low on US default worries, weak economic data

“It seems like OPEC+ will have pressure to finally show they can meet those production cut quotas and possibly be in a position to signal more cuts are coming,” Moya said.

Investors are also awaiting developments from the European Central Bank, which is set to raise interest rates for the seventh meeting in a row on Thursday.

Chinese demand concerns continue to weigh on the market especially after a private sector survey showed on Thursday that factory activity unexpectedly dipped in April due to softer domestic demand.

