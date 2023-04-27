AVN 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
World

Ten Indian police personnel killed in Maoist attack

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
RAIPUR (India): Ten police and their driver were killed in India’s central Chhattisgarh state Wednesday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, an attack police blamed on Maoist rebels.

India’s long-running Maoist insurgency began in the 1960s and has cost thousands of lives in the decades since, although violence has waned considerably in recent years.

Wednesday’s deaths were the worst casualties for security forces in more than two years and claimed the lives of police reservists returning from a mission to investigate rebel movements in remote Dantewada district.

Usman Apr 27, 2023 09:38am
As usual blame neighbours.
