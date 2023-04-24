AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases to lowest vs dollar in nearly a month; US data in focus

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 10:49am
Follow us

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan slipped versus the dollar on Monday, dropping to its weakest level in nearly a month, as investors await economic data from the US this week that will help gauge the Federal Reserve’s likely path on interest rates.

Still, while the yuan crossed the psychologically important 6.9 to the dollar threshold, analysts said the movement was within the range they anticipated.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8835 per US dollar, 83 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.8752.

Spot yuan opened at 6.8881 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9031 at midday, 101 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The USD/CNH pair remains within the 6.81-6.93 range, said Maybank analysts. “This pair needs to break out of its recently established range for greater directional cues,” they said.

Analysts from Barclays wrote in a note that “USD/CNY is likely to continue trading in its recent range of 6.80-6.90”.

They said that further weakening of the yuan could be capped by Chinese exporters’ dollar sales as they look for rates of 6.92-6.95, based on the bank’s interactions with clients.

Barclays also sees room for a stronger yuan against the dollar, depending on the Fed’s rate hike path and seasonal dividend payout conversion.

Market participants will monitor US economic data coming out this week for clues on the Fed’s monetary path ahead of their official meeting next week.

China’s yuan looks set for biggest weekly loss in six, investors await next catalyst

By midday, the global dollar index was steady at 101.816 compared with the previous close of 101.822.

The offshore yuan was trading 54 pips away from the onshore spot at 6.9085 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.74 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.50% appreciation within 12 months.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan eases to lowest vs dollar in nearly a month; US data in focus

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

Suo motu jurisdiction should be exercised in public interest, not to benefit an individual: PM Shehbaz

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Read more stories