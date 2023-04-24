AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 10:40am
Australian shares slid on Monday, dragged by mining stocks, with investors eyeing initial trends from the earnings season and a key first-quarter inflation print due later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down as much as 0.3% to 7,307.7 points by 0020 GMT.

The first-quarter inflation print is due on Wednesday and a Reuters poll of economists projets headline inflation to be 1.3% quarter on quarter, compared with the prior quarter’s 1.9%.

On Monday, miners dropped 2.2%, with iron ore mining giant Fortescue Metals giving up as much as 2.6% even as it posted better-than-expected iron ore shipments during the March quarter.

South32 Ltd dived as much as 10% after the diversified miner cut the output guidance for several operations hit by wet weather and other issues in the third quarter.

The gold sub-index followed suit to retreat 1.2%, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources losing 1.3% each.

Energy stocks gave up as much as 0.8%. Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos slipped 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively. However, heavyweight financials added 0.3%, helping negate the losses on the broader bourse.

All top four banks advanced between 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

Separately, Australian funeral services provider InvoCare slipped 15% after US-based private equity firm TPG Global withdrew its A$1.81 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout bid for the company.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1% to 11919.18 points.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that it would implement a 250% risk weigh for bank investments in the Business Growth Fund (BGF) down from the current 400%.

