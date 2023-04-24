AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices slip as uncertain global outlook outweighs supply concerns

Reuters Published April 24, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 08:02pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were down on Monday as concern over rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed the prospect of tightening supplies.

Brent crude slipped 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.52 a barrel by 1415 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 83 cents, or 1.1%, at $78.70.

Both contracts fell more than 5% last week for their first weekly declines in five as U.S. implied gasoline demand fell from a year earlier.

Oil set for weekly loss as economic uncertainty weighs

Weak U.S. economic data and worse-than-expected corporate earnings from the technology sector sparked growth concerns among investors, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. The stabilising U.S. dollar and climbing bond yields are also adding pressure on commodity markets, she added.

Central banks from the United States to Britain and Europe are all expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May, seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

China’s bumpy economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic is also clouding the oil demand outlook, though Chinese customs data showed on Friday that the world’s top crude importer brought in record volumes in March. China’s imports from leading suppliers Russia and Saudi Arabia topped two million barrels per day (bpd) each.

Refining margins in Asia, meanwhile, have weakened on record production from top refiners China and India, curbing the region’s appetite for Middle East supplies loading in June.

The economic jitters appeared to trump expectations by analysts and traders for robust Chinese fuel demand towards the second half of 2023 and supply tightness owing to additional supply cuts planned by the OPEC+ producer group from May.

“Planned output cuts by the OPEC+ alliance and a strong demand outlook from China could provide a fillip to prices in the coming days”, said independent oil analyst Sugandha Sachdeva.

“Brent is likely to find key support around $79 a barrel, while for WTI crude support is aligned at $75,” she said.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices slip as uncertain global outlook outweighs supply concerns

Malaria cases spike in Malawi, Pakistan after 'climate-driven' disasters

PPP postpones protests in Sindh, Punjab against piecemeal polls

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Wheat rises on Russian threat to scrap Black Sea grain pact

Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Read more stories