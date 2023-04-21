AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
China, Hong Kong stocks fall as AI and tech shares drag; China recovery in focus

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 10:54am
SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, led by artificial intelligence (AI) and tech stocks, as China’s uneven economic recovery kept market sentiment subdued.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.0% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1%.

** Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.6%, while the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.8%.

** AI and information technology shares led Friday’s decline, with the CSI AI and Info Tech indexes down 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

** IFLYTEK Co Ltd slumped 7.2% and All Winner Technology Co Ltd tumbled 14.9%.

** Brokers have said the market hype over AI themes may soon end.

** Meanwhile, broad sentiment remained subdued as market participants closely monitored the progress of China’s economic recovery.

China, HK stocks mixed on growth data

** “Investor sentiment edged down as debate over the sustainability of fundamental recovery continues despite the strong macro data,” said Morgan Stanley analysts, suggesting investors to watch May Golden Week data.

** Despite raising full-year China growth forecast to 5.9% from 5.3%, Nomura chief China economist Ting Lu said in a note that they remain cautious on the second half of 2023 and 2024, when the sweet spot of post-pandemic pent-up consumption demand will be over.

** In Hong Kong, tech shares fell 1.8%, tracking Wall Street’s losses as earnings disappointment as well as looming US debt ceiling fight started to worry investors.

** Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the country seeks “constructive and fair” economic ties with China, but will protect its national security interests and push back against Chinese actions to dominate foreign competitors.

