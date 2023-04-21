AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil heads for weekly loss on economic uncertainty

Reuters Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 03:19pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were on track for a hefty weekly loss as economic and interest rate uncertainty weighed, though prices were stable on Friday as the euro zone recovery gathered pace unexpectedly.

Brent futures for June delivery edged down by 4 cents, or 0.05%, to $81.06 a barrel at 0932 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for June delivery was down 1 cent, or 0.01%, at $77.36.

Both benchmarks had slid by more than 2% on Thursday to their lowest since late March and remain on track for a weekly drop of about 6%.

Losses in early trading on Friday stabilised after news that the euro zone economic recovery gathered pace this month.

Demand rose in the bloc’s dominant services sector, more than offsetting a deepening downturn in manufacturing, surveys showed.

“It looks like the economy is rebounding from a feeble winter at the moment, but manufacturing weakness remains a concern and dampens the upturn,” ING economics said in a note.

Economic uncertainty remains at the forefront of the oil market.

Data released on Thursday showed US weekly jobless claims rose last week, raising fears of a recession and of lower fuel demand from world’s biggest oil consumer.

Oil prices dip 2% as expected rate hikes take toll

“At the core of the current bout of price malaise are concerns that rising interest could hit economic growth,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May, seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

However, oil prices could be supported by draws from inventories from next month owing to producer group OPEC’s reduced output targets and accelerating Chinese demand, PVM’s Brennock said.

Crude Oil Oil US economic data Russian oil West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil heads for weekly loss on economic uncertainty

Bill curtailing Chief Justice’s powers becomes law, says National Assembly

Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince MBS

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

BuzzFeed to close news operation

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Read more stories