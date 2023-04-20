AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Oil prices at three-week low as strong dollar, rate hikes weigh

Reuters Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 02:45pm
LONDON: Oil prices fell to their lowest in about three weeks on Thursday, depressed by a firmer dollar and rate hike expectations which outweighed lower US crude stocks.

Brent crude futures were down $1.12, or 1.4%, to trade at $82.00 a barrel at 0819 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures dropped $1.02, or 1.3%, to $78.14 a barrel.

Both benchmarks, following a 2% fall on Wednesday, are at their lowest since late March, just before a surprise OPEC+ production cut announcement, although not all gains from that move have been wiped out yet.

The US dollar index has moved up around 0.3% this week so far, on course for its strongest week since late February.

A strengthening greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

US economic activity was little changed in recent weeks, according to a Federal Reserve report.

Fed policymakers have signalled they are nearing the end of what has been the most aggressive spate of policy tightening in 40 years, with most pencilling one last quarter-percentage-point hike.

Oil falls 2pc as dollar strengthens on Fed rate hike expectations

On the other side of the Atlantic, persistent double-digit inflation in Britain has bolstered expectations of a further Bank of England rate hike.

Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles fell by 4.6 million barrels as refinery runs and exports rose, while gasoline inventories jumped unexpectedly on disappointing demand, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The crude stockpile decline was far steeper than analysts’ and the American Petroleum Institute’s estimates.

On the supply side, oil loading from Russia’s western ports in April is likely to rise to the highest since 2019, despite Moscow’s pledge to cut output, trading and shipping sources said.

Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude under a new deal which could cover 100,000 barrels per day, the country’s petroleum minister said.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 20, 2023 03:27pm
Pakistan will not buy now. It wants to give sisterly Saudi a fair price for their oil.
