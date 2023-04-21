Supporting CSOs for HR protection: EU team solicits proposals worth 1.7m euros

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan has launched a call for proposals worth 1,700,000 EUR to enable civil society organisations (CSOs) “to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Pakistan.”

In a statement, the EU Delegation to Pakistan on Thursday said that as human rights and democracy are essential values of the EU, promoting and protecting them remains a key priority of its external action.

“These values are critical for achieving sustainable development and building inclusive, open, and resilient societies,” it read, adding that the new call for proposals focuses on strengthening the capacities of CSOs and media in exercising fundamental freedoms, protecting and supporting journalists, bloggers, and other media workers.

Furthermore, it added that the initiative will support civil society advocates to advocate for human rights and democracy in the regulation and use of new technologies.

Through this call for proposals, it stated that the EU aims to build the capacity of CSOs and media in Pakistan to create an environment conducive to the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The EU Delegation has also encouraged eligible organisations to submit their project proposals by May 22, 2023, at 3 pm (Islamabad date and time).

