AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Red Cross, WHO seek aid access amid Sudan fighting

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2023 05:51pm
Follow us

GENEVA: The Red Cross and the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged Sudan’s warring parties to guarantee humanitarian access for those in need as the death toll in the fighting neared 200.

“We have thousands of volunteers who are ready, able and trained to perform humanitarian services” in the country, said Farid Aiywar, the Sudan head of delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“Unfortunately, due to the current situation, they are not able to move,” he told reporters in Geneva, via video-link from Nairobi.

White House calls for immediate Sudan ceasefire

Aiywar called on all parties to allow humanitarian aid corridors to operate.

UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said the United Nations had about 800 international staff and 3,200 national staff in Sudan.

“We are of course worried for the security, they cannot operate in a regular way,” she said.

Despite international appeals for an immediate halt to the violence in Sudan, fighting entered a fourth day Tuesday, with the UN counting nearly 200 dead.

Civilians are staying indoors but electricity and water have been cut and food supplies are short.

“We get calls from all sorts of corners, people who want to have basic things, food for their family,” Aiywar said.

“We (are) reuniting children with their parents, and yet you cannot move, you cannot provide them the basic services of providing a bottle of water or meal for a child.

“There is a disruption of the health system and if it continues, it will almost go into a collapse,” he warned.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said many of Khartoum’s nine hospitals that are treating injured civilians are reporting shortages of crucial supplies such as “blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids, medical supplies and other life-saving commodities”.

The WHO also condemned attacks on health infrastructure, with Harris noting three cases had already been documented, “but we know of many more”.

“The parties must ensure that care can be provided and it can’t be if staff and ambulances and supplies cannot be moved around safely.”

WHO Sudan Red Cross

Comments

1000 characters

Red Cross, WHO seek aid access amid Sudan fighting

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 22.6% in March

Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

SBP, ECP submit reports on release of election fund in Supreme Court

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

34 million Afghans in poverty under Taliban rule: UN

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store

Read more stories