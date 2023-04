NEW YORK: Donald Trump was due back in New York Thursday to answer questions in a civil case that accuses the ex-president and three of his children of business fraud.

The deposition comes a week after Trump’s historic arraignment on criminal charges in a Manhattan courtroom in a separate case.

The 76-year-old Republican was due to be questioned under oath in the lawsuit brought by New York state attorney general Letitia James, the New York Times reported.