New mother Svitolina ramps up return with win on ITF circuit

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina secured her first victory as a mother, beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4 6-2 in an ITF World Tennis Tour clash in Chiasso, Switzerland on Wednesday as she steps up her preparations for the French Open starting next month.

Svitolina returned to the WTA Tour at the Charleston Open last week following the birth of her daughter Skai with husband and fellow tennis player Gael Monfils and lost a tough three-setter against Yulia Putintseva.

The 28-year-old’s comeback will continue on the World Tennis Tour - which provides entry-level and mid-level tournaments - as she builds momentum ahead of Roland Garros.

“The feeling of returning to the court in Charleston was fantastic, I had missed it,” the former world number three told the ITF website before her Chiasso opener. “Chiasso is a perfect tournament to play good matches and regain continuity, but I’ll take one match at a time.

“Since January I’ve been back in training with the goal of returning as soon as possible and I’ve been working on clay for two months knowing that most likely my first matches would coincide with this time of the season.”

Svitolina plans to compete at two more ITF tournaments but the WTA Tour’s Italian Open in Rome next month will remain her top priority before the French Open.

“I love everything about that tournament,” Svitolina said of the tournament she has won twice. “I’ll try to do well there and at Roland Garros.”