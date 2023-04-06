AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens as dollar edges higher

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 12:56pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, as investors awaited US jobs data and its implications for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0750 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.1% at 101.98 but still hovered around a two-month low.

With no major local economic data due until Tuesday, the rand is set to take its cues from global drivers.

Investors will be closely looking at Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report for March, when many markets globally are closed.

South African rand edges higher ahead of PMI data

While a slew of sluggish economic data this week has caused traders to scale back bets on how much longer US rates would need to stay in restrictive territory, it has simultaneously reignited recession fears.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, the yield up 3 basis points to 9.810%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens as dollar edges higher

Intra-day update: Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Devolved ministries: Federal govt’s spending soars to 0.6pc of GDP

Oil falls as weak US economic data stokes recession fears

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Donald Trump charged, but conviction is no slam dunk

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Read more stories