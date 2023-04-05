AVN 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
BAFL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
EPCL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.7%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
KAPCO 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-7.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.82%)
OGDC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.38%)
SNGP 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 107.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.27%)
UNITY 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 7.4 (0.18%)
BR30 14,321 Increased By 66.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 39,760 Increased By 72.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 14,785 Increased By 34.5 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9bn settlement of talc cancer claims

AFP Published 05 Apr, 2023 10:48am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-old lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer.

The New Jersey-based company said the proposed settlement, which still needs the approval of a bankruptcy court, “will equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation.”

If approved by the court and a majority of the plaintiffs, the $8.9 billion payout would be one of the largest product liability settlements ever in the United States, ranking alongside those entered into by tobacco companies and, more recently, opioid manufacturers.

J&J has been facing thousands of lawsuits over talcum powder containing traces of asbestos blamed for causing ovarian cancer.

The firm has never admitted wrongdoing but stopped selling its talc-based baby powder in the United States and Canada in May 2020.

“The company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit,” Erik Haas, J&J’s vice president of litigation, said in a statement.

J&J said the $8.9 billion would be paid to the tens of thousands of claimants over 25 years through a J&J subsidiary, LTL Management LLC, which was set up to address the claims and has filed for bankruptcy protection.

It said that LTL has “secured commitments from over 60,000 current claimants to support a global resolution on these terms.”

A previous settlement involving LTL was rejected by an appellate court and a bankruptcy court will now have to approve the new LTL bankruptcy filing and settlement.

J&J had previously proposed a settlement of $2 billion in response to the allegations that its cosmetic talc caused gynecological cancers.

The company said the newly proposed settlement is not “an admission of wrongdoing, nor an indication that the company has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe.”

“Nonetheless, resolving this matter as quickly and efficiently as possible is in the best interests of the company and all stakeholders,” J&J said.

J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial

According to Haas, the settlement “allows claimants to be compensated in a timely manner, and enables the company to remain focused on our commitment to profoundly and positively impact health for humanity.”

Johnson & Johnson US pharmaceutical giant

Comments

1000 characters

Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9bn settlement of talc cancer claims

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure, touches new low against US dollar

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Read more stories