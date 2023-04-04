WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

ISLAMABAD: World Bank (WB) has urged General Headquarters (GHQ) to allow National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to route Tarbela-Islamabad West Substation (TSTL) 500 Kilovolt (Kv) line through premise of Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) as it will avoid cost and delays, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

This recommendation was conveyed by the World Bank’s Country Director, Najy Benhassine, in a letter to Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Hasan Nasir Jamy, copies of which have also been sent to Secretary EAD, Chairman WAPDA and Managing Director NTDC.

A World Bank Mission headed by Task Leader Gunjan Gautam and Rikard Lidenis conducting an implementation support mission for Tarbela Fourth Extension Hydropower Project (T4HP) and Tarbela Fifth Extension Hydropower Project (TSHP) from February 20 to March 10, 2023. The Mission was combined with implementation support mission for Dasu Hydropower Stage 1 Project.

World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan, in his letter highlighted the key issues and actions required for improving project implementation.

According to him, T4HP produces significant economic benefits for Pakistan. The project was commissioned in 2018, without savings. It provides cheap and clean electricity to the country at a nominal marginal cost. T4HP had generated around 18,500 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity. In comparison to power plants running on imported Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RNLG), T4HP has generated economic benefits of over $2.4 billion so far, which is about three times the cost of the project.

World Bank has highlighted the following key issues to WAPDA management: (i) it must closely monitor repair and replace trash-racks of the raised intakes of Tunnels 3 and 4. Power China Construction Company Limited (PCCCL), the civil works contractor, is repairing the trash racks, which is expected to be completed soon. In parallel, PCCCL should supply and install replacement trash racks that can withstand the estimated discharge velocities.

To avoid interruption in the operation of Tunnels 3 and 4, these replacement trash racks along with instruments for measuring velocity and vibration must be installed before the high-flow season of 2024; and (ii) it should use the remaining IDA Credit 50790 to close-out the main contracts, purchase equipment, and for capacity strengthening. As of March 16, 2023, IDA Credit had an un-disbursed balance of $29.1 million. WAPDA may submit withdrawal applications till October 30, 2023 for eligible project expenditures that are incurred by the Closing Date of June 30, 2023.

