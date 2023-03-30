AVN 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
DFML 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 67.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
OGDC 84.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.51%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 63.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.53%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 105.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.59%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,031 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,329 Increased By 13.9 (0.1%)
KSE100 39,863 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm surges to highest in one week on output concerns

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 11:09am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a fourth day on Thursday to their highest in more than one week, underpinned by expectations of lower production and inventories while market participants await March palm oil data due next week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 25 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,732 ringgit by midday. The contract have gained 6.26% so far for the week.

“The general market consensus is of a decline in Malaysian palm oil inventories by the end of March below 2 million tonnes and a further reduction to 1.65-1.7 million tonnes by the end of April,” commodity research head of Sunvin Group Anilkumar Bagani said.

Malaysian palm oil inventory shrank as world’s biggest palm oil exporter Indonesia raised domestic market obligation and restricted export, diverting global palm oil demand to Malaysia, while production remained uncertain, he added.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release March exports data on Friday, while a millers’ association has pegged a 22.9% slump in March 1-25 output, analysts said.

Palm oil may rise into 3,773-3,810 ringgit

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract climbed 0.51%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise into a range of 3,773 ringgit to 3,810 ringgit per tonne to fill a gap forming on March 22, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm surges to highest in one week on output concerns

Intra-day update: rupee registers small gains against US dollar

Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

Four police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes: IMF chief

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Read more stories