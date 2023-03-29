AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu tells Biden democracy summit that US-Israel alliance ‘unshakable’

AFP Published 29 Mar, 2023 05:34pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday the alliance with the United States was “unshakable” as he addressed a democracy summit called by President Joe Biden, who has voiced alarm over explosive judicial proposals.

Netanyahu also promised to seek compromise and respect basic rights after massive protests that accused him of destroying democracy with the bid to weaken the judiciary.

Netanyahu, in remarks to the mostly virtual summit, called Biden “a friend of 40 years.”

Biden calls Putin’s nuclear deployment talk ‘dangerous’

“Israel and the United States have had their occasional differences, but I want to assure you that the alliance between the world’s greatest democracy and the strong, proud and independent democracy – Israel – in the heart of the Middle East, is unshakable. Nothing can change that,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing foreign critics, Netanyahu promised that Israel “was, is and will always remain a proud, strong and vibrant democracy as a beacon of liberty and shared prosperity in the heart of the Middle East.”

Biden on Tuesday warned that Israel “cannot continue down this road” and called on Netanyahu to reach a compromise, while calling himself a “strong supporter” of Israel.

Netanyahu, leading Israel’s most right-wing government ever, on Monday put on hold the judicial reforms at least temporarily in the face of a general strike, a day after firing his defense minister for criticizing the plan.

“Israel is undergoing, in its robust democracy, a very intensive public debate – and the debate is, how do we ensure a proper democracy?” Netanyahu said.

He said that critics had “valid” positions that they do not want the judicial reforms to “impair and obstruct civil liberties.”

“We have to make sure that as we shift the pendulum from one side of an ever-powerful judiciary – which is different from an independent judiciary – how do we ensure that the judiciary remains independent, and that we balance the need to strengthen the executive and the legislative and at the same time protect individual rights?” Netanyahu said.

“I think that balance can be achieved.”

Israel United States Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

1000 characters

Netanyahu tells Biden democracy summit that US-Israel alliance ‘unshakable’

Punjab polls delay: Elections have been held in Pakistan despite terrorism, says SC

Rupee dips against US dollar, closes at 283.92

KSE-100 down 202 points amid economic uncertainty

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

UAE says its keen to invest in Pakistan economy

Russia announces deal to boost oil supplies to India

Putin says sanctions could have 'negative' impact on Russia

President reconstitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories