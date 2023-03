SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise into a range of 3,690-3,773 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilised around a support of 3,494 ringgit.

The contract failed twice to break 3,494 ringgit, around which a temporary bottom has formed.

The stabilisation suggests the completion of a wave c, which only narrowly missed its target of 3,420 ringgit.

Palm snaps seven-day decline on exports surge

Immediate support is at 3,569 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,494 ringgit.