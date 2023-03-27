Fawad flays PM’s response to Alvi’s letter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave an ‘ill response’ to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter written within the constitutional provisions.

Alvi had, earlier, asked the PM to direct the concerned authorities to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with the Supreme Court’s order for holding elections to avoid any complication including the contempt of court.

While addressing a press conference here on Sunday along with PTI general secretary Asad Umar, he alleged the way PM had responded to the president’s letter was enough to understand how lowly a man he was. There is no space for forced disappearances in the country and the country is not far from constitutional government, he added.

He said hundreds of thousands of people rejected the tactics being employed by the fascist government at the PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Saturday night adding that the entire country was standing beside PTI chief Imran Khan. All ways leading to Minar-e-Pakistan were blocked using containers and we cannot find equivalence to this government’s oppression, he added.

He alluded that he had not witnessed the worse treatment of political workers adding that women were being harassed inside their homes. “We cannot tolerate such ill-treatment”, he added.

He further said that police raided house of Farrukh Habib’s in-laws for his arrest.

He went on to say that so far six persons had died in the pursuit of obtaining subsidized flour bags imploring where the government had brought this country to. “The incumbent government will drag down the country to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list again, he added. Oil prices had decreased in the international market, he said, but they increased in Pakistan.

He said politics was defined as trekking forward after looking into others’ arguments adding that the way the government was moving forward had given rise to a big crisis in the country. Rulers are so afraid that they are distancing from elections and all eyes are on the Supreme Court, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Asad Umar said there would be no space for democracy in the country if the country was run the way it was being run adding that next week would be decisive in the country’s history. Country has no longer a judiciary of the 1950s and everyone will see the judiciary defending the country, he added.

He continued saying that a case was lodged against Hassaan Niazi in Lahore after being commuted to Quetta adding the rulers were taking the country to nothing but destruction. People came out on their own will and wishes for the PTI’s rally on Saturday night he added.

