AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Palm oil extends losses to clock biggest weekly drop in four months

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Friday extended losses to a seventh session to log their biggest weekly drop in more than four months, tracking weakness in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 48 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 3,521 ringgit ($795.53) a tonne. The contract hit its lowest closing level since Oct. 4.

It has fallen 10.2% in the week, its biggest weekly drop since the week ended Nov. 18.

The sell-off in soybean oil, sunflower and rapeseed oils is putting pressure on palm oil prices, although estimates of lower production and end-stocks lent some support to the market, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“Palm oil prices have decoupled from fundamentals due to the overall global selling,” Paramalingam said. “It is extremely difficult to pinpoint when exactly the price recovery will occur, we need better overall demand to make that possible.” Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia maintained its April export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

Oil prices fell on worries about potential oversupply after US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve may take several years. Lower oil prices make palm oil a less attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

