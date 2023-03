KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday regained a huge value on the local market, traders said. They shot up by Rs 5,600 to Rs 207500 per tola and Rs 4801 to Rs 177898 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1997 per ounce.

Silver prices grew by Rs20 to Rs2220 per tola and Rs17.15 to Rs1903.29 per 10 grams, traders said.

