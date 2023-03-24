Imran Khan says he will not take refuge in AJK, GB to save his life

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he would not seek refuge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) or Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to save his life, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a televised address, Imran said people in senior positions in the government have been advising him to take refuge in either AJK or GB, where his party has governments, because his life was in danger in Punjab.

"I know I have serious threats to my life. But, I will not leave Zaman Park. Whoever wants to kill me, come and kill me here. I will not run away," Imran said, urging his workers and supporters not to fear the arrests and atrocities of the state, as these were tactics to shut them down.

Imran said his struggle for the rule of law had finally matured. "If people did not back down, we would overcome the fear of the unknown for good," he said, adding that people would never have to fear police brutality or injustice anywhere if they continued their resistance today.

Commenting on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone Punjab elections till October 8, Imran said if the nation let them "murder the Constitution" now, there will be no way back.

He said it was a defining moment in the country's history and urged the lawyer's community to resist the blatant violations of the Constitution.

