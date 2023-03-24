AVN 65.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.59%)
BAFL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
DGKC 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.13%)
EPCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.48%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 73.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.98%)
OGDC 84.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.82%)
PRL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.41%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.75%)
TPLP 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.51%)
TRG 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.66%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -47.3 (-1.16%)
BR30 14,414 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,952 Decreased By -424.2 (-1.05%)
KSE30 14,744 Decreased By -172.1 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

US state to require parental consent for social media

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2023 11:37am
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Utah on Thursday became the first US state to require social media sites to get parental consent for accounts used by under-18s, placing the burden on platforms like Instagram and TikTok to verify the age of their users.

The law, which takes effect March 2024, was brought in response to fears over growing youth addiction to social media, and to security risks such as online bullying, exploitation, and collection of children’s personal data.

But it has prompted warnings from tech firms and civil liberties groups that it could curtail access to online resources for marginalized teens, and have far-reaching implications for free speech.

“We’re no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth,” tweeted Spencer Cox, governor of the western US state, who signed two related bills at a ceremony Thursday.

The bills also require social media firms to grant parents full access to their children’s accounts, and to create a default “curfew” blocking overnight access to children’s accounts.

They set out fines for social media companies if they target users under 18 with “addictive algorithms,” and make it easier for parents to sue social media companies for financial, physical or emotional harm.

“We hope that this is just the first step in many bills that we’ll see across the nation, and hopefully taken on by the federal government,” said state representative Jordan Teuscher, who co-sponsored the bill.

Michael McKell, a Republican member of Utah’s Senate who also sponsored the bill, said it was a “bipartisan” effort, and praised President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address, in which he raised the issue.

Biden last month called on US lawmakers to restrict how social media companies advertise to children and collect their data, as he accused Big Tech of conducting a “for profit” experiment on the nation’s youth.

TikTok CEO grilled by US lawmakers over ‘dangerous’ content

California has already introduced online safety laws including strict default privacy settings for minors, but the Utah law goes further.

Lawmakers in states such as Ohio and Connecticut are working on similar bills.

Platforms including Instagram and TikTok have introduced more controls for parents, such as messaging limits and time caps.

At Thursday’s ceremony in Utah, McKell pointed to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which he said highlighted the toll social media apps can have on young minds.

“The impact on our daughters – and I have two daughters – it was incredibly troubling,” he said.

“Thirty percent of our daughters from ninth grade to 12th grade had seriously contemplated suicide. That’s startling.”

TikTok Instagram Utah federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Comments

1000 characters

US state to require parental consent for social media

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Intra-day update: Negative sentiment at PSX amid IMF uncertainty

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Read more stories