AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices fall as investors take profits after 5-day rally

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:16pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Thursday as some investors took advantage of a price rise in the previous five sessions to book profits.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $8,867 a tonne by 1113 GMT.

“Copper has its ups and downs as some people are taking profits. But fundamentals still look strong on copper,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading, adding that signs of rising demand from China and weaker dollar support the metal.

Copper demand in the world’s top consumer China has been improving in the wake of seasonal demand pick-up, along with post-pandemic economic recovery.

The dollar headed for its longest losing streak in 2-1/2 years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sounded close to calling time on interest rate hikes. A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for non-dollar holders.

Copper rises for fifth day as markets brace for Fed rate decision

European equities fell, and oil prices dipped, having hit their lowest since late 2021 earlier this week.

Worries about copper supplies on the LME market have resurfaced as cancelled warrants – metal earmarked for delivery – are at 45% of the total at 73,475 tonnes compared with 29% a week ago.

This helped to create a premium or backwardation for the cash over the three-month copper contracts, suggesting a tightening supply and demand balance.

The backwardation in copper is quite small but still meaningful as it is the first one since November, excluding a very brief episode in January, Smith said.

LME aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,305 a tonne, zinc was flat at $2,866.5, nickel fell by 0.1% to $22,450, lead added 0.5% to $2,127 and tin rose by 1.9% to $23,830.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices fall as investors take profits after 5-day rally

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab elections is in best interest of Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 power plants inaugurated by PM: Coal brightens the prospects of Thar desert

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

Oil down after Fed comments, U.S. crude stock build

India’s Rahul Gandhi found guilty of defamation over Modi remark

RLNG power plants owned by NPPMCL: BoI engaging ADQ and IHC to ascertain their interest

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

ECP postpones Punjab elections to Oct 8

Two IGs, ‘handlers’ plan to ‘kill me like Murtaza Bhutto’: IK

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

Read more stories