AVN 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
EPCL 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
NETSOL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
OGDC 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 0 (0%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -17 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,855 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,088 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
Mar 22, 2023
Palm oil may test support at 3,736 ringgit

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 10:15am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,736 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,690 ringgit. The bounce on Tuesday proved to be too weak to reverse the downtrend.

This bounce is expected to be followed by another round of deep fall. So much of the rise from 3,721 ringgit has been reversed that this low could be revisited either on Wednesday or Thursday.

Once the contract closes below this level, it may extend its loss towards 3,420-3,494 ringgit range. Resistance is at 3,810 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,856-3,885 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract has broken a rising trendline and a support of 3,859 ringgit. It may test the next support of 3,708 ringgit.

Palm unchanged after three days of losses

Bears failed thrice to drive the price below this support between Dec. 12, 2022 and Feb. 3, 2023. Equipped with a strong momentum, they may easily overcome this barrier and push the frontline to 3,521 ringgit.

