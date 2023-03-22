AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices increase

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices climbed on Tuesday on signs of firmer demand, less disquiet over the global banking sector and hopes that the US central bank will scale back increases to interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.3% to $8,811 a tonne in official open-outcry trading, having fallen into the red earlier in the session. LME aluminium rose 0.4% in official activity to $2,284 a tonne and tin climbed 1.8% to $23,150, nickel was down 0.3% at $22,725, zinc shed 0.6% to $2,867 and lead dipped 0.4% to $2,110.

Copper copper rate copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices increase

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories