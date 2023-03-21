AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.64%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
EPCL 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
HUBC 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.28%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 67.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.83%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
TELE 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 113.06 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.56%)
UNITY 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 36.8 (0.9%)
BR30 14,915 Increased By 74.1 (0.5%)
KSE100 40,860 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,073 Increased By 29.9 (0.2%)
Palm oil may bounce further to 3,931 ringgit

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 10:26am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce further to 3,931 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by its wave pattern and a falling channel. The chart was a bit distorted by a contract switch on March 17. Due to this distortion, market may not fulfil its target of 3,736 ringgit. Indeed, the contract only narrowly missed this target.

The strong rise triggered by the support at 3,773 ringgit strongly suggests the completion of a wave c. A bounce as big as the preceding wave b may have started, developing towards 3,931 ringgit.

A break below 3,773 ringgit may be followed by a drop into 3,690-3,736 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract may pull back towards the rising trendline, which establishes a resistance around 3,907 ringgit.

Palm drops to over six-week low on weaker rival oils

Most likely, the pullback could be limited to 3,907 ringgit.

A break below 3,721 ringgit could open the way towards 3,521 ringgit.

