AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 concludes in Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Dir and Chitral

Press Release Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 10:15pm
Follow us

With the collaboration of district administrations and Frontier Corps North, Pakistan Sports Festival 2023, which started on February 1, concluded with great enthusiasm in Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand & Khyber.

The closing ceremonies were held in respective districts with Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Noor Wali Khan as the chief guest at the Khyber district's closing ceremony.

The players marched past, while children performed various tableaus and gymnastics. Local artists also performed traditional Khattak, Mehsud, and Chitrali dances and band displayed different traditional songs.

The festival had a total of 971 teams and 9,375 players from various schools, madrasas and colleges participating in various sports activities included cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, badminton, cycling and various snow sports activities.

For the first time, cricket & wheelchair matches for special differently persons were also held during Pakistan Sports Festival. At the closing ceremony, IGFC North gave away prizes and trophies to the best teams and players that was attended by a large number of youth, elders, senior civil & military officials and other guests.

The festival has been a great success in promoting sportsmanship and healthy comptetion among the youth. The festival has not only promoted sports but also helped in building a sense of unity and camaraderie among the participants from different districts of KPK.

Pakistan Sports Festival

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 concludes in Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Dir and Chitral

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at meagre $0.07bn in February

'PM wants difference between fuel prices paid by rich and poor to be Rs100'

PTI's Atif Munsif, 7 others killed in Abbottabad attack

IMF approves Sri Lanka's $2.9bn bailout

Rupee declines significantly, settles at 284.03 against US dollar

Citing security threats, Imran asks courts to conduct his hearings via video link

Smear campaign against COAS deserves ‘strongest condemnation’: PM Shehbaz

Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Read more stories