Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 concludes in Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Dir and Chitral

With the collaboration of district administrations and Frontier Corps North, Pakistan Sports Festival 2023, which started on February 1, concluded with great enthusiasm in Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand & Khyber.

The closing ceremonies were held in respective districts with Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Noor Wali Khan as the chief guest at the Khyber district's closing ceremony.

The players marched past, while children performed various tableaus and gymnastics. Local artists also performed traditional Khattak, Mehsud, and Chitrali dances and band displayed different traditional songs.

The festival had a total of 971 teams and 9,375 players from various schools, madrasas and colleges participating in various sports activities included cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, badminton, cycling and various snow sports activities.

For the first time, cricket & wheelchair matches for special differently persons were also held during Pakistan Sports Festival. At the closing ceremony, IGFC North gave away prizes and trophies to the best teams and players that was attended by a large number of youth, elders, senior civil & military officials and other guests.

The festival has been a great success in promoting sportsmanship and healthy comptetion among the youth. The festival has not only promoted sports but also helped in building a sense of unity and camaraderie among the participants from different districts of KPK.