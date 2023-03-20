AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
MLCF 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
OGDC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 111.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.63%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -142.7 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,240 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,157 Decreased By -195.4 (-1.27%)
Palm oil may fall into 3,810-3,856 ringgit

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:34am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support of 3,892 ringgit per tonne, and fall into a range of 3,810-3,856 ringgit.

The bounce caused by the support unexpectedly extended a bit on March 17. However, it ended up being completely reversed.

The reversal confirmed a completion of the bounce and a continuation of the downtrend. Once the contract breaks 3,892 ringgit, it will be highly likely to revisit the low of 3,728 ringgit, as the support at 3,892 ringgit works as the final key barrier towards 3,728 ringgit.

A break above 3,931 ringgit may lead to a gain to 3,974 ringgit.

Such a gain will still be classified as an extension of the bounce, which may complete around 4,006 ringgit.

Palm posts second weekly loss on lower rival oils

On the daily chart, the bounce triggered by the support of 3,907 ringgit looks weak, even though this support is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

The weakness simply indicates a prevailing bearish sentiment, which supports a further drop towards 3,721 ringgit.

