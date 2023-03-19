AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Taxpayers have paid huge amount of Rs2.5 billion to Rs3 billion as fees for filing 6,000 petitions in different courts against the Federal Board of Revenue’s taxation measures taken through the Finance Act 2022. These measures include imposition of super tax, Capital Value Tax (CVT) on foreign assets and tax on deemed income basis.

Sources told Business Recorder Saturday the FBR has estimated that around Rs2.5 billion to Rs3 billion has been paid as fee to the tax lawyers, tax advisers and consultants for fighting the cases against the FBR in courts against the CVT on foreign assets, super tax, and tax on deemed income basis. If all petitions are totaled which were filed at various judicial fora by different individuals as well as companies etc, the total comes to around 6,000. The FBR is also verifying the payments of such huge amount of fees from different sources.

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

The CVT on foreign assets was due by December 15, 2022, and the tax on deemed income basis by December 31, 2022. The Supreme Court had directed high-income earners to pay 50 per cent of the due liability with regard to the super tax. The super tax was imposed on the profits of wealthy corporations whose earnings exceeded Rs150 million through the Finance Act, 2022. The government had inserted Section 4C in the Income Tax Ordinance to charge the super tax from 13 specific sectors. The government imposed the super tax on banks, cement, iron and steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, LNG terminals, textile, automobile, cigarettes, beverages, chemicals, and airlines.

Similarly, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had already dismissed the petitions challenging the levy of tax on foreign assets of a resident individual as defined in Section 8(13) (c) of the Finance Act, 2022. In the past, the judgment of a division bench of the SHC said: “We do not see any justifiable reason to declare the provisions of Section 8 of the Finance Act, 2022, as ultra vires to the Constitution; hence all these petitions are hereby dismissed.” 172 petitioners had challenged vires of Section 8 of the Finance Act, 2022, whereby, a tax has been levied on the value of assets at the rates specified in the First Schedule to that Section for the tax year 2022 and onwards, whereas, the present challenge of the petitioners is in respect of and only to the extent of Section 8(2)(b), ie, levy of tax on foreign assets of a resident individual as defined in Section 8(13) (c) which includes moveable and immoveable properties. The main challenge was that the Parliament has no legislative competence to levy such a tax on foreign assets of the petitioners.

The SHC has dismissed petitions filed against imposition of tax on immovable properties on “deemed income basis” under section 7E of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Capital Value Tax Finance Act

Comments

1000 characters

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Read more stories