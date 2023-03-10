AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
DGKC 42.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.02%)
EPCL 46.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.98%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.03%)
HUBC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-7.11%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
KEL 2.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
OGDC 87.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 69.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.04%)
TPLP 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.81%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 17.4 (0.42%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 63.5 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,737 Increased By 151.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,536 Decreased By -126.5 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

Recorder Report Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 08:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed the Power Division to refund the additional amount collected under Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from the public.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the PAC which examined the Audit Report of the Power Division 2021-22.

The committee sought details of receivables/circular debt of the power sector in the next meeting.

Audit officials revealed that various DISCOs received an additional surcharge than the limit fixed by the ECC on Neelum-Jhelum of Rs9 billion.

Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project: Nepra directs management to restore plant’s operation

The Secretary Power acknowledged that the accounts of Neelum-Jhelum Company reflected the additional amount collected under the surcharge. The committee directed to adjust the additional amounts in March’s electricity bill and share the compliance with the committee.

Members committee expressed serious concern over overbilling of electricity bills despite heavy load shedding.

Members committee also expressed their displeasure over the delay in the completion of development projects and non-receivables of Rs34 billion penalty imposed on contractor for not completing projects in time.

The chairman committee said such practice led to an increase in the circular debt of the power sector. The secretary power said that a major default was the NTDC and the matter was taken on the departmental accounts committee (DAC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

DISCOS Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Power Division (PD) Neelum Jhelum surcharge

Comments

1000 characters

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories