Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed the Power Division to refund the additional amount collected under Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from the public.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the PAC which examined the Audit Report of the Power Division 2021-22.

The committee sought details of receivables/circular debt of the power sector in the next meeting.

Audit officials revealed that various DISCOs received an additional surcharge than the limit fixed by the ECC on Neelum-Jhelum of Rs9 billion.

Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project: Nepra directs management to restore plant’s operation

The Secretary Power acknowledged that the accounts of Neelum-Jhelum Company reflected the additional amount collected under the surcharge. The committee directed to adjust the additional amounts in March’s electricity bill and share the compliance with the committee.

Members committee expressed serious concern over overbilling of electricity bills despite heavy load shedding.

Members committee also expressed their displeasure over the delay in the completion of development projects and non-receivables of Rs34 billion penalty imposed on contractor for not completing projects in time.

The chairman committee said such practice led to an increase in the circular debt of the power sector. The secretary power said that a major default was the NTDC and the matter was taken on the departmental accounts committee (DAC).

