AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India rates fall on fewer buyers, Vietnam at peak harvest

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 05:15pm
Follow us

India’s rice export prices extended their decline this week as demand from key importing countries faltered, while supplies in Vietnam boomed due to peaking winter-spring harvest in the Mekong Delta.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $385-$390 per tonne this week from last week’s $390-$395. Prices have been sliding from around $400 reached in the week of Feb. 23, their highest since March 2021.

The recent upside in export prices and an increase in freight rates for break bulk vessels were affecting demand, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, India’s leading rice exporter.

India does not plan to lift a ban on broken rice exports and cut a 20% tax on overseas shipments of white rice, as the world’s biggest exporter of the grain tries to keep a lid on domestic prices, two government sources said last month.

In Vietnam, the 5% broken rice was offered at $440-$445 per tonne, unchanged from a week ago.

Asia rice: Indian export rates ease, Bangladesh aims to combat hoarding

Traders said the winter-spring harvest is peaking in the Mekong Delta provinces, giving a boost to domestic supplies, which hasn’t impacted prices as demand is expected to be strong.

The country exported 534,607 tonnes of rice in February, according to government customs data released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices was quoted at $460 per tonne, little changed from $450 to $460 seen last week.

“Prices are still standing at this level because (changes to) supply and demand have been quiet,” said a Bangkok-based trader. “We have to wait for the new harvest.”

Meanwhile, domestic rice prices in Bangladesh stayed elevated, despite efforts to cool rates of the staple grain.

The government has allowed private traders to import rice while it’s also buying from the key exporting countries such as Vietnam, India and Myanmar.

Rice export asia rice Rice exports

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: India rates fall on fewer buyers, Vietnam at peak harvest

Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Punjab government lifts Section 144 in Lahore

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pemra bars broadcasting of content pertaining to conduct of sitting high court, SC judges

MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in blast: police

Read more stories