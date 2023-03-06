AVN 64.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
Mar 06, 2023
Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hinted at ...
Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 08:42am
KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hinted at tendering resignation if the centre fails to fulfil its promises regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood victims.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing an event in Karachi, expressed concerns over the non fulfilment of promises by the Centre regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood affectees.

He said that it would be difficult for them to retain the ministries if promises are not fulfilled.

Bilawal urges IMF not to ignore flood-hit people’s plight

Regarding the census, Bilawal said that the announcement of the digital census was not the resolution of the issues at the time of the elections. He added that the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are being held on the old census. The PPP chairman said that the Sindh government will not support this kind of census if objections of the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are not heard. He said that a province gets its rights on the basis of the census.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that his government will not participate in the digital census if its reservations were not be removed.

Addressing an event, the Sindh CM said: “Right now, the census process is going on in the country. I will appeal to the masses to register themselves in this regard.

The political parties should play the role in terms of getting the registration done from the masses.” He urged the masses to ensure their registration in this regard. Reiterating that said in 2017, he said the population of Sindh was not less than 70 million. “It will not be acceptable for us to see the population of our province as less in terms of census,” added CM Murad.—Agencies

Tulukan Mairandi Mar 06, 2023 08:27am
He is following in the footsteps of his grandpa who would threaten to quit at every turn, but never did. And then when he lost the elections, he divided the country just to cling on to power. Finally he was hanged.
