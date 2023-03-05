AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

Reuters Published March 5, 2023
KYIV: A woman and two children were killed in Russian mortar shelling of a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said on Sunday. "Mortar shelling of Poniativka village in Kherson region. A private house was hit," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians," he said, providing no additional details of the attack.

Kherson was occupied by Russian troops from the early days of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine until its recapture by Kyiv's forces in November.

Kyiv says Russia pursuing ‘attempts to encircle’ Bakhmut

Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.

