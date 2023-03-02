AVN 62.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
DGKC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.55%)
FCCL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
FFL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.34%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HUBC 72.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 81.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.37%)
PAEL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.22%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.69%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.45%)
SNGP 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.29%)
TRG 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.55%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,032 Increased By 37.3 (0.93%)
BR30 14,082 Increased By 119.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 40,716 Increased By 303.5 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,326 Increased By 173.1 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia collapse to 197 all out as India take six wickets for 11

AFP Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 11:51am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

INDORE: Australia lost their last six first innings wickets for just 11 runs on Thursday as they collapsed to 197 all out on the second morning of the third Test against India.

India were 13-0 at lunch in their second innings in Indore, trailing by 75 runs, after captain Rohit Sharma (5) and Shubman Gill (4) negotiated a tricky 10-minute period before the interval safely.

Resuming on 156-4, Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb did well to survive the first hour on a spinning pitch with unpredictable bounce, but once they departed India mopped up the rest of the order in a hurry with seamer Umesh Yadav taking three wickets.

The tall Green used his long stride to neutralise India’s spin attack, remaining busy between the wickets as Australia looked to build a solid lead and come back in the four-Test series after defeats in the first two matches.

But after the drinks break Handscomb departed for 19, caught by Shreyas Iyer at short leg off Ravichandran Ashwin, having added 12 to his overnight score.

The next over Cameron Green fell for 21, trapped lbw by Umesh, who then bowled Mitchell Stark for one, sending the left-hander’s off stump cartwheeling towards wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Australia take comfortable lead after Kuhnemann’s five-for

Alex Carey departed for three, lbw to Ashwin, Umesh bowled Todd Murphy for a duck and Nathan Lyon was bowled by Ashwin for five.

Ravindra Jadeja had taken all four Australian wickets on Wednesday, including Usman Khawaja who made a stylish 60, and finished with figures of 4-78. Ashwin took 3-44 and Umesh 3-12.

India won the toss and batted on the first day Wednesday only for Australia’s spinners to bowl them out just after lunch for just 109, with Matthew Kuhnemann taking five wickets.

Cameron Green AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST Peter Handscomb Umesh Yadav

Comments

1000 characters

Australia collapse to 197 all out as India take six wickets for 11

Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Read more stories