Feb 27, 2023
Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as ‘absurd’ and ‘futile’

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2023 09:39pm
MOSCOW: Moscow on Monday hit out at the European Union and the United States after they adopted their latest packages of sanctions against Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the European Union’s latest round of sanctions, which was adopted last week, was “absurd”.

The EU’s penalties, which target 121 individuals and entities, are the 10th round of sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia’s finances and military supplies for the conflict.

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Peskov said Western countries were struggling to find more people and entities to punish.

“That explains the illogical listing of individuals and entities,” Peskov said.

“We are talking about such accomplished people and for them, inclusion in the lists will not cause any discomfort,” he added.

The latest EU sanctions target dozens of Russian businesses and state agencies including three Russian banks.

Being on the list means an asset freeze in the EU and a visa ban.

Separately, the Russian foreign ministry blasted the latest US round of sanctions – also adopted last week – as “futile and mindless” attempts “aimed at undermining our industrial and financial potential, at shutting Russia off from international economic relations.”

The new US penalties, which are targeting sectors including banks, mining, and the defence industry, will hit more than 200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors.

“We are preparing responses by creatively using our experience,” Moscow said.

“Russian counter-sanctions will continue to be built on the principle of strict reciprocity.”

