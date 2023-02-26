Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkiye, Syria, Iran in works

The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkiye, Syria and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on Sunday.

“On the agenda now is the organisation of a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs in a quadripartite format,” TASS news agency cited Bogdanov as saying in an interview.

“The mode of it and the terms are being worked out.”

No further details were provided. In December, the defence ministers of Russia, Turkiye and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.