AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.89%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
DFML 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 41.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.86%)
EPCL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.08%)
FFL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.68%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.66%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
MLCF 23.70 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (8.17%)
NETSOL 78.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.61%)
OGDC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.53%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 71.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.29%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.88%)
SNGP 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.72%)
TPLP 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.7%)
TRG 115.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.98%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 4.4 (0.11%)
BR30 14,526 Increased By 9.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,998 Increased By 47.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,431 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI outlook: simply not good!

BR Research Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 07:31am
Follow us

Pakistan’s has never really had a very impressive foreign investment scorecard. The country has never been able to get closer to the highs of over $5 billion in FY07 and FY08; and in the last decade FDI has remained between $2-2.7 billion annually. Unfortunately, the foreign investment situation currently has no bright prospects as the country economically is in a greater mess than ever before.

Foreign direct investment during the ongoing fiscal year has been abysmal and the recent data released by the central bank shows that net FDI for 7MFY23 went down by 44 percent year-on- year where FDI inflows dipped by 27 percent while outflows increased by 26 percent year-on- year.

However, monthly data shows that FDI in the latest month – January 2023 witnessed an uptick after a long time. Jan-23 Net FDI was up by 102 percent year-on-year, while month-on-month the net FDI in Jan-23 was the highest after seven months. The rise in Jan FDI was not only due to higher foreign direct inflows but also because of lower outflows. Sector wise, the growth in Jan-23 FDI was due to the increase in net inflows in the power sector and the food sector followed by the financial business sector. Power sector accounted for 35 percent of net FDI in Jan-23, followed by 26 and 22 percent share of food and financial business. In the power sector, the coal power attracted majority FDI (75 percent). Country wise, China accounted for 31 percent of net FDI of $226million in Jan-23, followed by Japan’s 27 percent. Together the two accounted for over 58 percent of net FDI.

The agony in FDI is exacerbating amid economic crisis, and continued political uncertainty. Not that FDI was pouring in the country a year back, but the current uncertainty is adding fuel to the fire. Investment climate and business confidence is at its lowest with the economy at the brink of default and external finances deteriorating, companies close to shut down due capital controls and LC issues, and IMF bailout program being stalled for so long. Things have never been this messy; its no-brainer to expect FDI to continue to remain timid and slothful as the coming months – or even year – is going to be more challenging than any other in the recent past.

FDI foreign investment

Comments

1000 characters

FDI outlook: simply not good!

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

WB downgrades $200m locust emergency project

ST on services against toll makers: SHC disposes of all proceedings initiated by SRB

South Korean firm seeks extension in taxes

PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Challenge of Rs2.3trn litigations: FBR shares plan with Senate body

Read more stories