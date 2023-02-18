Safety Ambassadors Programme: TikTok to launch first-ever offline digital safety activation

KARACHI: TikTok, continuing its efforts towards user safety in Pakistan, is set to launch it’s first-ever offline digital safety focused activation in the country with its Safety Ambassadors Programme.

The Safety Ambassadors Programme is a part of TikTok’s goal to foster a safe and welcoming platform for its vibrant, diverse communities. TikTok continues to support an innovative and creative community. The family-friendly culture, which has led to the platform's popularity, has been possible due to its focus on user protection and safety.

The #SaferTogether campaign is another proactive initiative from TikTok, as the global entertainment platform tries to combat the industry-wide issue of online and offline safety of users. The campaign is also a reminder of TikTok's proactive efforts in educating users about safety, including challenges like misinformation, cyber bullying, harassment and online scams, while also shedding light on the power of authentic content.

The campaign will be supported by some of Pakistan’s most popular content creators including Taimur Salahuddin (aka Mooroo), Irfan Junejo, Faiza Saleem, Amtul Haseen Baweja, Hamza Bhatti, Areeka Haq, Anoushey Ashraf and Kazi Muhammad Akber, as TikTok's Safety Ambassadors. The Safety Ambassadors will talk about digital safety and advocate for responsible internet usage on their social media profiles to their followers.

Moreover, with its #SaferTogether initiative, TikTok aims to create awareness of how users can take advantage of the various in-app safety features available at their disposal.

At TikTok, there is a centralized location for safety updates called Safety Centre that provides updated information on all actions that TikTok implements to continuously boost safety and security on the platform. There are resources that are also available to parents and guardians. TikTok creators and users are encouraged to visit the Safety Centre to stay up-to-date on the latest TikTok safety initiatives.

