Germany's conservatives set to win repeat Berlin state election

BERLIN: Germany's conservative CDU party is on track to win a repeat election in Berlin, in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats which have governed the city-state for 22 years.

An exit poll by ZDF broadcaster on Sunday put the CDU on 28% of the vote, while the Social Democrats scored 18%.

The election is being re-run after a court ruled that the 2021 election was invalid because of irregularities.

The environmental Greens and the pro-business FDP parties were on 18% and 5% of the vote respectively.