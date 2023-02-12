AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
EU envoy to Syria: ‘absolutely unfair’ to be accused of not providing aid

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2023 11:37am
ADANA: The European Union’s envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the group of failing to provide enough help to Syrians following the devastating earthquake that hit swathes of Syria and Turkiye last week.

Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief

“It is absolutely unfair to be accused of not providing aid, when actually we have constantly been doing exactly that for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis,” the head of the EU delegation Dan Stoenescu told Reuters in written comments.

