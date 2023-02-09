AVN 68.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.23%)
Musk says Twitter will be back up on Thursday after outage

Reuters Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 12:38pm
Twitter owner Elon Musk said the social media app should be back up later in the day after some users were unable to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

Musk tweeted early on Thursday that there were multiple “internal and external issues with the app simultaneously”, adding that the service should be back on track later tonight. Twitter was down for about 9,000 users in the United States at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The number of outages declined to 2,500 by 6 p.m. Eastern. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” tweeted Twitter’s support account on Wednesday.

Twitter service stumbles as paying users get more room

The outage comes as billionaire owner Musk slashed Twitter’s staff since taking over the company in October, raising concerns about the viability of the service with fewer engineers.

The Information reported Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday to pause on new feature development “in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up.”

Twitter Elon Musk Twitter Blue subscribers

