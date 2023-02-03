Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan: Senate body looks into utilisation of budget allocations

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Thursday, deliberated on budgetary utilisation of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the first six months of the current fiscal year, 2022-2023.

The committee was informed that a shortfall of Rs151.636 million is expected under the head of Gilgit-Baltistan Council, Islamabad.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Prof Sajid Mir.

Officials informed the committee that the total budget of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for the year 2022-23 is around Rs1,142.168 million which includes 186.143 million rupees for the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, 260.000 million rupees for Refugees Management Cell, 24.954 million rupees for the Directorate of Health Services (AK), 4.432 million rupees for the J&K Refugees Rehabilitation Organization, and 666.639 million rupees for Gilgit-Baltistan Council Secretariat, Islamabad. They further added that the federal government has released Rs459.571 million till December 2022 and total expenditure till aforementioned date is around Rs455.264 million and a shortfall of Rs151.636 million is expected under the head of Gilgit-Baltistan Council, Islamabad.

The committee was further informed that the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has organised three days cultural festival with the collaboration of the National Council of Arts to exhibit the culture and traditions of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A walk from Foreign Office to D-Chowk will also be held to mark solidarity with the people of Azad Kashmir.

The Chairman Committee congratulated the ministry on their efforts in highlighting the Kashmir cause and reiterated that no stone shall be left unturned in the struggle for the self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Discussing the matter of Azad Kashmir properties located in the different parts of the country, the committee decided to form a Sub-Committee to probe the matter and the Chairman Committee opined that these properties should be handed over to Azad Kashmir Government so that they will be able to get benefit from it.

The Committee was also briefed about the preparations with respect to Kashmir Solidarity Day which is celebrated every year on 5th February. Zahoor Ahmed, secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, apprised the committee that the government has aimed to disseminate Pakistan’s message on Kashmir Solidarity Day worldwide and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has also been sought in this regard.

The meeting was attended by senators, Shahadat Awan, Shaheen Khalid Butt,and Kamran Michael, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Zahoor Ahmed, and other senior officers of concerned departments were also in attendance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023