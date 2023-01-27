AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kyrgyzstan to open trade house in Karachi soon: FPCCI chief

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2023 07:43am
Follow us

KARACHI: President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has disclosed that Kyrgyzstan will open a trade house in Karachi in March 2023.

This is an excellent initiative that will strengthen people-to-people and business-to-business linkages between the two countries, he said.

He also emphasised the need to capitalise on the TIR Convention to enhance bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan through the land route, which not only saves time but also costs. He called upon the central banks of both the sides to remove bottlenecks in processing transactions through effectively operationalising the banking channels in order to unleash the true potential of trade between the two countries.

Irfan Sheikh pointed out that there is a Quadrilateral Traffic and Transit Agreement between Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan that provides an effective connectivity network between Central Asia and the Gwadar port to facilitate transit traffic and trade among the member countries.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI Suleman Chawla apprised members of the business community that Kyrgyzstan will organise the Pakistan Business Forum in Bishkek in March 2023, which will provide an excellent opportunity for B2B networking and ‘matchmaking’.

He assured full support from the platform of FPCCI to Kyrgyz Ambassador Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich for success of the event. He called upon the Central Asian Republics to make full use of the opportunities being offered by CPEC. Pakistan will be more than willing to make them part of the strategic and game-changing mega-project.

Ambassador Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich said that his embassy is working tirelessly to strengthen economic cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan and Pakistani textiles, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, surgical equipment and manufacturing materials, among other products, can find a good market in his country.

He said that the Kyrgyzstan Trade House has already been opened in Lahore and several more such initiatives are in the pipeline. He added that Pakistan can provide to the Central Asian Republics the shortest possible route to the sea.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi FPCCI Kyrgyzstan business community Irfan Iqbal Sheikh trade house

Comments

1000 characters

Kyrgyzstan to open trade house in Karachi soon: FPCCI chief

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories