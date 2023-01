AHMEDABAD, (India): Houses made of cow dung are protected from atomic radiation such as nuclear blast fallout, an Indian court has claimed.

Cows are venerated as sacred creatures in much of India and authorities have cracked down hard on cattle slaughter in recent years in concert with Hindu nationalist groups. The court in western Gujarat was ruling on the case of a Muslim man accused of smuggling a herd to kill them, which has been illegal under state laws.