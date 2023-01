KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday hit all-time highs on the local market, traders said. The prices surged by Rs 1,150 to the record highs of Rs 189,300 per tola and Rs 986 to Rs 162,294 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $ 1,938 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs 2,100 per tola and Rs 1,800.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023