AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 07:30pm
Follow us

Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of economic recovery in the world’s second largest economy, China, and smaller interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that China’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year. OPEC also forecast a rebound in Chinese demand.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia added 0.3%, lifted by gains in materials, financial and energy sector stocks, with oil giant Saudi Aramco continuing its gains since Monday, rising 0.6%. The world’s largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank, rose 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.6%, ending its four session losing streak, with the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank surging 2.7% and real estate developer Aldar Properties rising 1.3%.

The developer said on Monday that the first phase Of ‘The Sustainable City – Yas Island’ was sold out within 24 hours, generating over 1 billion dirhams in sales.

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

Dubai’s benchmark index bounced back from two sessions of losses, rising 0.4%. The index was lifted by gains in financial and real estate stocks, with Dubai Islamic Bank up 2.2% and Mashreqbank climbing 3.1%, while real estate heavyweight Emaar properties added 0.3%.

The Qatari index rose 0.7%, extending its rally since Thursday, with almost all its constituent stocks gaining.

Qatar Islamic Bank continued its gains with a 2.3% rise and Qatar International Islamic Bank rose 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.6%, continuing its rally since Wednesday.

“The Egyptian stock market continued to see a surge in investments from international traders”, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

“The index could maintain its uptrend as the country continues to secure financing deals from international institutions”.

Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to fund its trading, including imports of energy products and essential commodities.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.3% to 10,796
 QATAR           rose 0.7% to 11,106
 EGYPT           added 1.6% to 16,440
 BAHRAIN         rose 0.2% at 1,929
 OMAN            added 0.2% to 4,786
 KUWAIT          rose 0.1% to 8,192
 ABU DHABI       added 0.6% to 10,222
 DUBAI           rose 0.4% to 3,364
======================================
Gulf stock Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Exchange companies set to remove ‘self-imposed price cap’ on open-market dollars

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Read more stories